Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Responsibilities

Develop and coach an agile team on agile values & practices

Facilitate team ceremonies

Identify and remove impediments, prevent distractions; help the team continuously improve

Facilitate discussion and conflict resolution

Empower teams to self-organize

Where required, set up and mobilise new teams and work with the client and other Accenture leads to set up lean-agile governance processes

Where required, coach a struggling agile team, tailoring methods in a complex context as necessary

Collaborate with other Agile Practitioners to improve the agile maturity of all agile teams

Foster a growth mindset within the practise, contributing to learning materials, personal and team development

Qualification & Experience

Bachelor’s degree (BA/BS) in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field preferred

At least 8-10 years of experience working in software development teams

Relevant Agile and Scrum Master Certifications

Preferred Skills

Coaching/mentoring?

Talent for driving change?

Organizational development?

Negotiation?

Conflict Resolution?

Process/continuous improvement?

Facilitation?

Proven ability to work independently and as a team member?

Good communication (written and oral) and interpersonal skills

Good organizational, multi-tasking, and time-management skills?

Desired Skills:

Scrum Coaching

Scrum

Agile

Agile coaching

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

