Senior Data Architect (Proficient in Python and dashboard development using municipal and 3rd party data) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

ROLE OVERVIEW

Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for activities that define the organisation’s and sectoral data assets (as well as the assets’ sources, structure, classification and associations) as part of the data strategy to respond to emerging problem statements and move toward desired strategic outcomes.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

? Honour’s Degree in Statistics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science, Informatics or equivalent experience

? 8+ years in data and information management, analysis, and modelling experience

? Knowledge and understanding of the local government data eco-system

? Experience in executing data reporting and dashboard development using municipal and 3rd party data

? Experience in data warehousing, data modelling and/or data analysis

? Project Management experience

? Good knowledge of data management, data integration and database development techniques

? Valid Driver’s License;

? Team management/leadership experience

? Proficient in Python, R, and database technologies

? Advanced working Python knowledge and experience working with relational databases, query authoring Python as well as working familiarity with a variety of databases.

? Experience supporting and working with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

Desired Skills:

Python

Data Modelling

Data Analysis

Data Warehousing

Project Management

Data Integration

Data Dvelopment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

