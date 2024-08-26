Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned Senior Java Developer with a passion for leadership and innovation? We’re seeking a talented and motivated Senior Java Developer to join our growing team.

Our client’s core purpose is to make people healthier and to enhance their lives. They seek out and invest in exceptional individuals who understand and support their core purpose. Their environment is fast-paced and dynamic which enables smart, self-driven people to be their best.

What you’ll do:

You will have a very strong influence on the direction of the software and what we can do with it in the coming years.

The platform consists of a micro-service architecture written in Java Spring Boot and MySQL.

Responsibilities will include working with the Product Owner to design and implement new functional requirements into the platform and taking full responsibility for the quality of their work.

Your expertise:

A minimum of 5 years experience in development

Java (Essential)

React (Essential)

Build tools (Maven/Gradle)

Designing implementing REST APIs

Solid understanding of API Authentication Authorisation concepts and technology

Experience in leveraging API Gateway products.

Java EE / Spring

Containerisation (Docker)

Jenkins (CI/CD)

JUnit (Test Driven Development)

Databases – MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB

Comfortable with building integration solutions in heterogeneous technology environments

Personal Attributes:

Self-starter who takes ownership and accountability and can work with minimal supervision

Passionate about technology and development

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and cope with multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high-level requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Work environment: Remote

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be a part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

