Senior Software Developer – C# – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Where will you work?

We spend 3 days in the office and 2 days working from home.

You will work within a great and respectful environment

· You will work with friendly and helpful people

· Bottomless coffee at the office

· Regular training/courses relevant to your role.

· Flexible working hours as well as hybrid working.

Role Requirements

You will be part of a team tasked to look after the back-end of the Telematics Platform. You will be adding new, as well as improve existing functionality within the system, using the Scrum Agile methodology. Day to day tasks involves joining standup sessions, writing software in C# and C++, reviewing code, testing your own code and sometimes your team members’. Deploy new features and improved features to production. You will also engage with other teams along the way.

The company requires the services of a Lead Developer, reporting to the Back-end Office Team Lead. The successful candidate will be expected to lead the delivery of software solutions to achieve customer satisfaction.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Meet best practice criteria in the testing of software

Complete work orders in appropriate timescales

Maintain and systems without introducing new defects

Enhance systems to support and move to new technologies

Share knowledge with development and support teams

Document systems, including enhancements to facilitate knowledge sharing

Mentor and coach Junior Developers

Ensure that time is spent on personal training and development that is aligned with job profile

Ensure that the best practice development processes and standards are followed

Effective use of development toolset

Follow department development standards

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Degree or Diploma required or relevant real-world experience.

Minimum 4 years relevant work experience is required.

Experience with MS Team Foundation Server (TFS) would be advantageous.

Solid experience writing back-end software using C++ and C# targeting .NET Core, .NET 6/7 · Solid SQL experience, relational database design, stored procedures, complex and efficient queries. · Experience developing highly performant and scalable systems.

Experience with RabbitMQ or similar would be a great advantage.

Experience/working knowledge of the following patterns and practices are highly desirable: Micro Services, OOP, SOA, SOLID, KISS, TDD, DDD

Soft Skills Required

High attention to detail with a focus on quality.

Good interpersonal skills.

Team player.

Encourages collaboration and delivering within the delivery processes.

Able to work effectively within a team.

Ability to maintain personal growth and continuous improvement.

