Automation Engineer

Automation Engineer needed for a modern high speed manufacturing facility for a global FMCG organisation

This global manufacturer seeks a suitably qualified Engineer to maintain the automation network, hardware and software to deliver optimal performance and reliability from plant and equipment in their modern manufacturing facility.

Responsible for all aspects of maintenance, calibration, modifications, process improvement and continuous improvement in a modern high speed food production environment, you will champion the development of production staff, optimising efficiency to achieve all production and related targets.

To be considered, you will need a relevant Electrical, Process Control, Instrumentation or Automation qualification with five years experience in a, production or technical field, preferably high speed FMCG.

You will receive a competitive salary package, the opportunity to work in a modern manufacturing facility with state of the art equipment and career opportunities both locally and globally

Desired Skills:

Automation Engineer

Manufacturing Systems Engineer

High Speed Manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position