Coming soon: rAge 2024

The 22nd edition of the really Awesome gaming expo (rAge) will run from 29 November to 1 December at the Johannesburg Expo Centre (JEC), Nasrec.

This year’s ticket options include:

* Day Pass: Enjoy a full day of excitement with a one-day pass, giving you access to the expo on any day for just R200 per person.

* Weekend Pass: Dive into the action for the entire weekend with a three-day pass, granting visitors entry to the expo on all days for only R420 per person.

At rAge Expo, visitors will dive deep into gaming culture, discover the latest in PC, mobile, and console gaming, experience retro classics, meet local game developers, and participate in gripping esports tournaments.