Data anaylst

Data Analyst/Business Insights Specialist ( Pharma )

This role includes evaluating the performance of the Marketing, Sales and Prescription (Rx) teams against their KPIs and contributing to data improvement initiatives to develop a world class insights and analytics environment, establishing the function as a competitive advantage within the healthcare industry.

develop and nurture a data driven culture across the organisation with the establishment, maintenance and enhancement of a self-service reporting structure, telling a story with data democratising data and analytical skills.

Required:

Any completed degree within the STEM disciplines that may include:

o Bachelor’s degree in Business Science

o Bachelor’s degree in Data Science

o Bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics

o Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics and/or Applied Mathematics

o Bachelor’s degree in Engineering

o Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science

PLUS: 2- 4 years minimum post grad working experience in a similar role

Plus: Experience in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry:

Understanding of doctor prescribing data (IQVIA, Dis Chem etc.) and pharmacysales data

Understanding of the pharmaceutical supply chain

Experience in dealing with the following marketing elements:

o Deep insight into consumer behaviour

o Experienced in mapping customer journeys

o Experienced in leveraging insight from digital marketing analytics

o Developing statistical research tools (quantitative and qualitative) to gather

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

reporting

Performance Analysis

data improvement initiatives

stakeholder communication

insights generation

PowerBI

Python

R

SQL

create dashbords

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Pharma manufacturing company is governed by honesty and integrity. These two principles ensure that every decision made within the business is not only lawful, they also underpin the commitment to conscience based decisions in every aspect of business.

With complete transparency in the business, anyone can approach anyone in the organisation for clarity on any aspect of the business.

Kindly submit your cv together with your Matric certifate and degree transcripts. Candidates who do not provde the required documentation will be declined

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident Fund

13th cheque

performance bonsuses

Learn more/Apply for this position