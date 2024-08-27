Data Engineer at Ntice Search – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Job Title: Data Engineer

Location: Middelburg, Mpumalanga

Job Type: Full-Time

Want to be a part of aleading manufacturer in the steel industry that is renowned for commitment to innovation and excellence. They are looking for a highly skilled Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will be at the forefront of designing and building data engineering solutions that support our data landscape at scale

Job Summary: As a Data Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing the complete data engineering process, from data generation and storage to ingestion, transformation, and serving. You will ensure that our data systems are optimized for performance, scalability, and security, while maintaining high standards of quality and compliance

Key Responsibilities:

Data Integration: Integrate data from various sources (organized, disorganized, structured, and unstructured) into centralized repositories. Develop and maintain ETL pipelines to streamline data processing.

Interface with external system suppliers, consultants, and application software vendors to integrate external data systems with Columbus Stainless systems

Qualifications:

Education: Grade 12 with Maths and Science; Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years in Project Management



At least 4 years of experience in Data Engineering principles and best practices



Minimum of 3 years of experience in Software Design and Engineering principles



At least 4 years of experience in Data Modelling, Data Integration (ETL), System Architecture Design, and System Optimization



Minimum of 2 years of Production Process knowledge related to steelmaking, metallurgy, material routing, and the Columbus product range



Experience in MS SQL and Oracle

Skills and Competencies:

Technical Skills: Proficient in data engineering tools and technologies, ETL processes, data modeling, and system architecture

Strong problem-solving abilities, attention to detail, and adaptability Administrative Skills: Effective organizational and time management skills

Desired Skills:

