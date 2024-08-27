Data Scientist

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- Master or Doctoral degree or equivalent (in, Actuarial Science, Finance, Statistics,
Mathematics, Financial Mathematics, Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics,
Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering);
- Advanced knowledge in building and operating continuous integration and deployment
environments.
- Advanced experience with data management and development tools;
- Six to eight years’ experience in building, maintaining and optimising data and business
intelligence (BI) solutions, of which at least three to five years in building advanced analytics
solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics services provider;
- A minimum of three years’ experience in deploying, maintaining and optimising advanced
analytics solutions.
- Strong understanding of financial instruments, financial risk, operational risk, compliance risk,investment performance measurement and attribution, investment management operations,interest rates, trading operations and financial reporting; and Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (added
advantage).
The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance
areas:
Desired Skills:
- Communication skills
- Quality orientation
- Negotiation skills
- Strong team player
- Motivated self-starter
- Enterprising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Qualifications/ Certification:
– Data science certification will be an advantage;
– Data analytics/visualisation certification will be an advantage;
– Project management certificate will be an advantage;
– Financial Markets Operations Certification will be an advantage; and
– Financial Risk Management Certification will be an advantage
Key deliverables: