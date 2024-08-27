Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

Master or Doctoral degree or equivalent (in, Actuarial Science, Finance, Statistics,

Mathematics, Financial Mathematics, Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics,

Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering);

Advanced knowledge in building and operating continuous integration and deployment

environments.

Advanced experience with data management and development tools;

Six to eight years’ experience in building, maintaining and optimising data and business

intelligence (BI) solutions, of which at least three to five years in building advanced analytics

solutions as part of an analytics setup in a company/analytics services provider;

A minimum of three years' experience in deploying, maintaining and optimising advanced

analytics solutions.

Strong understanding of financial instruments, financial risk, operational risk, compliance risk,investment performance measurement and attribution, investment management operations,interest rates, trading operations and financial reporting; and Experience in a transformational, data warehousing and advanced analytics project (added

advantage).

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performance

areas:

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Quality orientation

Negotiation skills

Strong team player

Motivated self-starter

Enterprising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Qualifications/ Certification:

– Master or Doctoral degree or equivalent (in, Actuarial Science, Finance, Statistics,

Mathematics, Financial Mathematics, Business/Financial Risk Management, Informatics,

Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Engineering);

– Data science certification will be an advantage;

– Data analytics/visualisation certification will be an advantage;

– Project management certificate will be an advantage;

– Financial Markets Operations Certification will be an advantage; and

– Financial Risk Management Certification will be an advantage

Key deliverables:

