Data Specialist (12 Months Contract – Wits Planetary Health Research) – Gauteng Parktown

Main purpose of the job:

To support the integration and alignment of diverse datasets across the HEAT project

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Ensure data consistency and contribute to the project’s research objectives

Data Harmonization and Integration using tools like JupyterHub to map and align variables from various data sources

Analyse and interpret data by conduction basic statistical analyses to support research questions

Document data harmonisation processes and create detailed reports

Work closely with the research team to ensure data needs are met

Required minimum work experience:

Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree with Honors in a related field such as Biomedical Science, Data Science, or Statistics

Minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Strong technical skills, particularly in working with JupyterHub or similar platforms

Ability to quickly adapt to new systems and technologies

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a focus on big-picture thinking

High emotional intelligence (EQ) with excellent communication and teamwork abilities

A self-starter capable of working independently and taking initiative in a research environment

Some exposure to bioinformatics or data-related projects, either through academic work or internships would be an advantage

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 03 September 2024.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Established in 2024, Wits Planetary Health Research is a small, dynamic, and professionally diverse team conducting cutting-edge globally relevant research into planetary health, with a focus on the effects of climate change on public health. It is a division of the Infectious Diseases and Oncology Research Institute (IDORI), a leading research institution at the University of the Witwatersrand. The division has a footprint across South Africa, the UK and Ireland.

