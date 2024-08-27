Full Stack AWS Developer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a talented Full Stack AWS Developer on behalf of our client, a dynamic software development company known for delivering cutting-edge solutions. This role offers an exciting opportunity for a skilled developer to join a forward-thinking team and contribute to the design, development, and deployment of innovative cloud-based applications on AWS. If you’re passionate about technology and eager to work on impactful projects, this position could be the perfect fit for you.

Responsibilities:



Contribute to architectural design, make critical technical decisions, and write code.

Follow coding standards while completing prescribed development tasks.

Identify and implement the best architectural solutions, ensuring compliance with development standards.

Write code that meets testing criteria and build software for target hardware platforms.

Enhance and complete the front-end to meet project requirements, ensuring it integrates well with the existing back-end.

Develop integration test plans, execute tests, document any issues, and compile system integration reports.

Occasionally participate in after-hours work due to the critical nature of certain projects.

Requirements:



5+ years of relevant development experience.

IT Degree or Diploma, or equivalent experience, with Grade 12 as a minimum education requirement.

Expertise in AWS full-stack development.

Strong proficiency in Java.

Hands-on experience with API development (REST and SOAP).

Familiarity with Linux operating systems.

In-depth understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Skilled in Git for source code management.

Technical Stack:



Advanced Java, including Java 17 J2EE.

Frontend technologies: CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

Database management: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle), NEO4J.

Containerization tools: Docker.

CI/CD pipeline experience.

Git for version control.

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

Full Stack AWS Developer

Full Stack AWS Developer

Full Stack AWS Developer

