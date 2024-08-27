Full Stack AWS Developer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a talented Full Stack AWS Developer on behalf of our client, a dynamic software development company known for delivering cutting-edge solutions. This role offers an exciting opportunity for a skilled developer to join a forward-thinking team and contribute to the design, development, and deployment of innovative cloud-based applications on AWS. If you’re passionate about technology and eager to work on impactful projects, this position could be the perfect fit for you.

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to architectural design, make critical technical decisions, and write code.
  • Follow coding standards while completing prescribed development tasks.
  • Identify and implement the best architectural solutions, ensuring compliance with development standards.
  • Write code that meets testing criteria and build software for target hardware platforms.
  • Enhance and complete the front-end to meet project requirements, ensuring it integrates well with the existing back-end.
  • Develop integration test plans, execute tests, document any issues, and compile system integration reports.
  • Occasionally participate in after-hours work due to the critical nature of certain projects.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years of relevant development experience.
  • IT Degree or Diploma, or equivalent experience, with Grade 12 as a minimum education requirement.
  • Expertise in AWS full-stack development.
  • Strong proficiency in Java.
  • Hands-on experience with API development (REST and SOAP).
  • Familiarity with Linux operating systems.
  • In-depth understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Skilled in Git for source code management.

Technical Stack:

  • Advanced Java, including Java 17 J2EE.
  • Frontend technologies: CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
  • Database management: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle), NEO4J.
  • Containerization tools: Docker.
  • CI/CD pipeline experience.
  • Git for version control.

Benefits:

  • Salary: negotiable

Desired Skills:

