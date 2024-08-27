Full Stack AWS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a talented Full Stack AWS Developer on behalf of our client, a dynamic software development company known for delivering cutting-edge solutions. This role offers an exciting opportunity for a skilled developer to join a forward-thinking team and contribute to the design, development, and deployment of innovative cloud-based applications on AWS. If you’re passionate about technology and eager to work on impactful projects, this position could be the perfect fit for you.
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to architectural design, make critical technical decisions, and write code.
- Follow coding standards while completing prescribed development tasks.
- Identify and implement the best architectural solutions, ensuring compliance with development standards.
- Write code that meets testing criteria and build software for target hardware platforms.
- Enhance and complete the front-end to meet project requirements, ensuring it integrates well with the existing back-end.
- Develop integration test plans, execute tests, document any issues, and compile system integration reports.
- Occasionally participate in after-hours work due to the critical nature of certain projects.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of relevant development experience.
- IT Degree or Diploma, or equivalent experience, with Grade 12 as a minimum education requirement.
- Expertise in AWS full-stack development.
- Strong proficiency in Java.
- Hands-on experience with API development (REST and SOAP).
- Familiarity with Linux operating systems.
- In-depth understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Skilled in Git for source code management.
Technical Stack:
- Advanced Java, including Java 17 J2EE.
- Frontend technologies: CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- Database management: SQL (PostgreSQL / MySQL / Oracle), NEO4J.
- Containerization tools: Docker.
- CI/CD pipeline experience.
- Git for version control.
Benefits:
- Salary: negotiable
