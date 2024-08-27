Full Stack Developer – 2024-24 – Remote Remote

Short term contract until December 2024.

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team.

Are you a passionate Full Stack Developer looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic and innovative environment? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their team and help them build cutting-edge solutions that drive their mission forward.

Qualifications:

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Experience:

7 Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred

Application Development using C#, SQL and Blazor in azure

DevOps practices

Software development practice

PLEASE NOTE: NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.

Key Responsibilities:



To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology.

To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy applications

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve Development standards

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

User management

Security management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications

Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.

Requirements:



Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.

Proficiency in front-end technologies (e.g., HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular).

Strong knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java).

Experience with databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Desired Skills:

Development using C#

SQL and Blazor in azure

Mining Industry experience is preferred

Performance Management Systems experience

