Full Stack Developer – 2024-24 – Remote Remote

Short term contract until December 2024.
Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team.
Are you a passionate Full Stack Developer looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic and innovative environment? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their team and help them build cutting-edge solutions that drive their mission forward.
Qualifications:
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Experience:
7 Years’ experience relating to:
- Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred
- Application Development using C#, SQL and Blazor in azure
- DevOps practices
- Software development practice
Key Responsibilities:
- To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology.
- To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy applications
- Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve Development standards
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- User management
- Security management
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
- Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.
- Proficiency in front-end technologies (e.g., HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular).
- Strong knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java).
- Experience with databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL
Desired Skills:
- Development using C#
- SQL and Blazor in azure
- Mining Industry experience is preferred
- Performance Management Systems experience