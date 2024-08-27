Full Stack Developer – 2024-24 – Remote Remote

Aug 27, 2024

Short term contract until December 2024.
Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their team.
Are you a passionate Full Stack Developer looking to make a significant impact in a dynamic and innovative environment? Our client is seeking a talented individual to join their team and help them build cutting-edge solutions that drive their mission forward.

Qualifications:
An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

Experience:
7 Years’ experience relating to:

  • Mining Industry or Performance Management Systems experience is preferred
  • Application Development using C#, SQL and Blazor in azure
  • DevOps practices
  • Software development practice

PLEASE NOTE: NO CV’S WILL BE KEPT FOR FUTURE USE. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT HAVE THE NECESSARY EXPERIENCE.

Key Responsibilities:

  • To develop, support and enhance Applications using a variety of tools and methodology.
  • To assist in establishing, maintaining and expanding the DevOps practices using Azure tools.
  • Translate business needs to technical specifications
  • Design, build and deploy applications
  • Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting
  • Evaluate and improve Development standards
  • Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
  • User management
  • Security management
  • Develop and update technical documentation
  • Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications
  • Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role.
  • Proficiency in front-end technologies (e.g., HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular).
  • Strong knowledge of back-end technologies (e.g., Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java).
  • Experience with databases (e.g., MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Desired Skills:

  • Development using C#
  • SQL and Blazor in azure
  • Mining Industry experience is preferred
  • Performance Management Systems experience

