Full Stack Software Engineer

Cape Town – Southern Suburbs – Full Stack Software Engineer

Fintech

Our client is an established yet dynamic and innovative company in the Fintech space. They are looking for an experienced Full Stack Software Engineer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Understand and communicate product goals and strategy with stakeholders and clients to define requirements.

Research, design, implement, and maintain enterprise and business architecture.

Develop or identify and choose critical components of solutions and design, code, test, and document software components.

Specify and design medium to large and/or complex systems.

Assist in task allocation, coaching, and mentoring your team.

Participate in the review of your work and that of others.

Analyze business processes to identify new approaches, including automation and cost assessment.

Assist in defining and managing business goals and scoping changes where required.

Participate in and lead all facets of the software life cycle.

Act as a point of contact for technical issues, create documentation, and monitor service levels.

Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and meet quality targets.

Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:

Knowledge of regulatory, risk, and compliance requirements, including privacy policies.

Strong interpersonal as well as written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex information clearly, regardless of level of knowledge and experience.

Proficiency in software development tools and practices (e.g., GitLab, Slack, Selenium, Chaos Monkey, Postman).

Understanding of object-oriented design, coding standards, DevSecOps, RESTful services, and secure application development.

Natural innovative and solutions driven.

Full grasp of the software development process from analysis to deployment.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or a related field.

Relevant coding bootcamp or MOOCs certifications (e.g., JavaScript, React, Node.js, AWS).

Skills in PL/SQL, analytical queries, JQuery, Bootstrap, and PHP.

At least 7 years’ experience in a similar role displaying progressive development into senior positions.

Experience in dealing with stakeholders, building strong relationships, and delivering consultancy projects.

Experience in a complex business environment, translating technical concepts into business terms.

DevOps experience and familiarity with multi-supplier environments and managing third party services.

Competitive remuneration package on offer to the successful candidate as well as the opportunity to join a cohesive team, collaborative organisational culture and a business which embraces innovation.

Hybrid working model after adequate integration into the organisation.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Software Developer

Coding

MOOCS certification

Javascript

React

Node.js and AWS

