Hybrid working model opportunity where coding meets excellence
No working experience required
We are looking for an enthusiastic Graduate Software Developer to join our experienced Software Development team. You will assist with all functions of software design and development and primary focus will be to learn the codebase, gain domain knowledge, respond to requests from Senior Team members and provide support to the users.
To ensure success as a Graduate Software Developer you should have a good working knowledge of basic programming languages, the ability to learn new technologies quickly and the ability to work in a team environment. Ultimately a top-class Junior Software Developer provides valuable support to their team while continually improving their coding and development skills.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business with an insurance function. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R27 000.00 CtC Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Completed Matric with 65% or more achieved for Mathematics – this is an absolute must have
- Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – this is an absolute must have
- Completed Honours Degree – highly beneficial
- Aspirations to become a tech-savvy Software Developer – essential
- Basic programming experience (university level)
- Knowledge of databases and operating systems
- Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly
- Ability to apply logic, solve problems and work effectively in a team environment
Responsibilities:
- Assisting with all aspects of software design and coding
- Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills
- Gaining knowledge and understanding of the full development life cycle
- Writing and maintaining code
- Working on minor bug fixes
- Monitoring the technical performance of systems
- Responding to online requests
- Gathering information from clients about program functionality
- Writing reports
- Conducting development tests
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
Why you should apply:
- Hybrid working model
- Flexible hours
- No dress code… more time in Pj’s
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- LINQ
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- TYPESCRIPT
- ANGULAR
- BLAZOR
- NET WEB API
- ASP.NET MVC
- ENTITY FRAMEWORK
- SSAS
- SSIS
- SSRS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree