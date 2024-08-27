ISPs are reshaping their relationship with FNOs

Recent studies show that the average internet speed in South Africa is significantly lower than the global average, with rural areas experiencing even worse performance.

By Tholo Lerotholi, co-founder of Merge X

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, South Africa ranks 101st in the world for fixed broadband speeds.

Additionally, South Africans reported a strikingly low average net sentiment score of -41.2%, according to the South African Telecoms Sentiment Index, 2024 (DataEQ), highlighting significant challenges in service quality and reliability. These statistics underscore the need for reliable metrics like ISP ratings to gauge and improve internet service delivery.

Understanding ISP ratings of FNOs

ISP ratings serve as a critical tool for assessing the performance of Fiber Network Operators (FNOs), whose infrastructure and efficiency directly impact service quality.

The ratings evaluate various factors such as network reliability, customer service, speed and value for money, providing a comprehensive overview of an FNO’s performance.

Understanding these ratings helps consumers make informed decisions and allows ISPs to identify the strengths and weaknesses of the FNOs they depend on.

Leveraging ratings for improvement

When ISPs rate FNOs, they use detailed criteria to assess performance across multiple dimensions. For example, a recent survey by the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) had about 50 ISPs rating FNOs on a scale of 0 to 10 across 11 criteria.

The results showed improvement for some FNOs like MetroFibre, Link Africa, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, while others like Octotel, Openserve, and Vumatel experienced slippage.

The ratings can highlight areas needing attention, guiding FNOs in prioritising enhancements and investments.

The insights are invaluable for driving improvements where they are most needed. Higher ratings not only benefit consumers but push the ISPs to deliver better services.

Driving better service quality

High ratings can be leveraged by ISPs in marketing campaigns, enhancing credibility and attracting new customers. Sales and support teams can use these ratings to reassure potential and current customers of the ISP’s reliability and quality.

Furthermore, smaller ISPs can use high ratings to compete more effectively against larger providers, promoting a more dynamic and balanced market. This competitive pressure encourages all ISPs to strive for higher standards.

Encouraging innovation and infrastructure development

ISP ratings provide valuable insights into areas needing improvement, guiding FNOs and ISPs in enhancing their services and adopting new technologies. This competitive environment fosters innovation, driving the entire industry forward.

Additionally, highlighting the performance of FNOs can advocate for better infrastructure, especially in rural areas, driving improvements in connectivity and digital inclusion. These ratings therefore act as a catalyst for technological advancements and broader coverage.

Recent government initiatives to expand broadband access like the Broadband Access Fund align with these goals, showing a collaborative effort to bridge the digital divide.

Ensuring equal access to quality internet

The key to addressing the inconsistent quality of internet services in South Africa lies in leveraging ISP ratings effectively. Enhanced internet services contribute to business efficiency, digital transformation, and overall economic growth, positioning South Africa as a leader in the digital age.

By addressing the disparities in service quality and leveraging the ratings, we can ensure a more connected, competitive and thriving nation. This approach promotes equal access to high-quality internet for all South Africans, bridging the digital divide.

Supporting smaller ISPs by providing access to capital and skills through shared services, enables them to compete effectively and innovate, therefore attracting the necessary investment for fostering a more robust telecom sector. This synergy between stakeholders across the board – from government to private sector to consumers – will lead to improved services and greater digital inclusion across the nation.