IT Support Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Purpose:

To provide essential support to the IT department, ensuring smooth operations and efficient management of administrative tasks.

Qualifications

Matric

A+ Certification

Diploma in Office Administration or a related field (advantageous

Technical/Legal Certifications:

A+ Certification (required)

ITIL Foundation (advantageous)

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Key Responsibilities:

Financial Administration:

Process purchase orders and invoices.

Track daily expenses and compare them against the budget.

Assist in budget planning and management.

Secretarial and Administrative Support:

Schedule and organize meetings.

Compile and distribute meeting minutes.

Coordinate internal and external meetings/functions.

Prepare reports and presentations.

Manage orders for office supplies, including stationery and refreshments.

Maintain accurate records of all relevant information.

Assist with the collection of monthly management data.

Arrange travel and accommodation logistics.

Provide backup support to the Asset Management team.

Manage the diaries of IT Management and boardroom bookings.

Provide day-to-day support to IT management.

Asset and Software Administration:

Help maintain an accurate inventory of software and hardware assets.

Assist with the check-in and check-out process for hardware and software.

This role requires a proactive and organized individual with strong administrative skills and a keen eye for detail. If you meet the qualifications and are ready to support a dynamic IT team, we encourage you to apply!

Desired Skills:

IT Support

IT Administration

A+

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

