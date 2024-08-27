IT Support Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 27, 2024

Job Purpose:

To provide essential support to the IT department, ensuring smooth operations and efficient management of administrative tasks.

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • A+ Certification
  • Diploma in Office Administration or a related field (advantageous
  • Technical/Legal Certifications:
  • A+ Certification (required)
  • ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Key Responsibilities:

  • Financial Administration:
  • Process purchase orders and invoices.
  • Track daily expenses and compare them against the budget.
  • Assist in budget planning and management.
  • Secretarial and Administrative Support:
  • Schedule and organize meetings.
  • Compile and distribute meeting minutes.
  • Coordinate internal and external meetings/functions.
  • Prepare reports and presentations.
  • Manage orders for office supplies, including stationery and refreshments.
  • Maintain accurate records of all relevant information.
  • Assist with the collection of monthly management data.
  • Arrange travel and accommodation logistics.
  • Provide backup support to the Asset Management team.
  • Manage the diaries of IT Management and boardroom bookings.
  • Provide day-to-day support to IT management.
  • Asset and Software Administration:
  • Help maintain an accurate inventory of software and hardware assets.
  • Assist with the check-in and check-out process for hardware and software.

This role requires a proactive and organized individual with strong administrative skills and a keen eye for detail. If you meet the qualifications and are ready to support a dynamic IT team, we encourage you to apply!

Desired Skills:

  • IT Support
  • IT Administration
  • A+

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

