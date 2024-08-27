IT Support Administrator – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Purpose:
To provide essential support to the IT department, ensuring smooth operations and efficient management of administrative tasks.
Qualifications
- Matric
- A+ Certification
- Diploma in Office Administration or a related field (advantageous
- Technical/Legal Certifications:
- A+ Certification (required)
- ITIL Foundation (advantageous)
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
Key Responsibilities:
- Financial Administration:
- Process purchase orders and invoices.
- Track daily expenses and compare them against the budget.
- Assist in budget planning and management.
- Secretarial and Administrative Support:
- Schedule and organize meetings.
- Compile and distribute meeting minutes.
- Coordinate internal and external meetings/functions.
- Prepare reports and presentations.
- Manage orders for office supplies, including stationery and refreshments.
- Maintain accurate records of all relevant information.
- Assist with the collection of monthly management data.
- Arrange travel and accommodation logistics.
- Provide backup support to the Asset Management team.
- Manage the diaries of IT Management and boardroom bookings.
- Provide day-to-day support to IT management.
- Asset and Software Administration:
- Help maintain an accurate inventory of software and hardware assets.
- Assist with the check-in and check-out process for hardware and software.
This role requires a proactive and organized individual with strong administrative skills and a keen eye for detail. If you meet the qualifications and are ready to support a dynamic IT team, we encourage you to apply!
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- IT Administration
- A+
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma