Junior IT Technician – Cape Town

Aug 27, 2024

Qualifications:

This person should have done some form of IT training course (6 months – 1 year) and understand the basics around PCs, laptops, printers, etc. It would be preferable that this person also has some basic networking and internet related experience.

Job Specification:

This person will be tasked with the following duties:

  • Basic PC support and logging calls with vendors and suppliers (Dell, etc)
  • Basic printer support
  • New PC and laptop installations
  • Man the helpdesk phone
  • General IT admin (phoning helpdesks, getting quotes, etc)
  • Basic user administration (adding users, amending distribution lists, etc)

Technology requirements:

  • Solid experience on Windows 7/10/11
  • Solid experience on MS Office/365 packages (Excel, Outlook, Word, PowerPoint)
  • Some exposure to network patching
  • Some experience on network devices support would be beneficial (switches, routers)
  • Some experience with technology products/phones would be beneficial.
  • Exposure/ basic experience with Microsoft SQL Server and writing of sql queries.

Candidate Requirements

  • Passion for technology
  • Willing to work after hours and on weekends when needed to sort out issues
  • Willing to travel to JHB office on odd occasion
  • Basic to Intermediate networking knowledge
  • Good PC hardware knowledge
  • Excellent troubleshooting skills
  • Pro-active personality with a strong personal drive
  • Outgoing and confident, able to build strong professional relationships with Vendors
  • Minimum of one to two years Technical IT working experience
  • An individual who is comfortable working alone as well as part of a team
  • Customer service focused and a team player
  • Good problem solving skills
  • Assertive, energetic and motivated
  • Good time management skills
  • Willingness to take ownership and function under stressful situations
  • Task orientated and deadline driven
  • Keen learner, able to learn existing infrastructure quickly.
  • Ability to perform Repetitive Tasks on Daily Basis Accurately.
  • Ability to use best practice, follow procedural implementation tasks and defer to senior team members when required.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • IT System Administration
  • Solving Problems
  • Time Management
  • Troubleshooting

Learn more/Apply for this position