Junior software developer at Adapt IT

Introduction

The candidate will form part of one of the developments squads and will be responsible for ongoing Development of software solutions together with the team. He/she will work in conjunction with a BA and a Domain Tech lead. In this position the candidate will be expected to be able to work and develop tasks given to him. He will also form part of the larger team and must be a good team player. He/she will also be expected to provide 3rd level product support and will be expected to perform a standby function

Description

Responsibilities and Deliverables

Main Deliverables

Develop CR’s/ projects/Production fixes and ensure code is accurate with minimum defects.

Ensure that your code is reviewed by an Intermediate/Senior Developer.

Working closely with Intermediate/Snr developers to continually improving coding skills

Supporting current projects timeously during UAT testing.

Provide 3rd level product support.

Working to analyse and identify bugs and implementing methods to fix them.

Participating in code reviews and quality assurance activities

Communicate effectively and clearly with PM and the other team members.

Communicating and giving feedback to all relevant internal and external stakeholders.

Attending weekly level 10 and daily stand-up meetings.

Attending all knowledge sharing sessions.

Attending Boiler/Troubleshooting sessions when required.

Completing of weekly Timesheet

Attending Udemy training courses

Efficiently responding to requests for assistance from the development team.

Accountability

Ensure his/her code is version controlled and committed to the repository as per the company standard.

Ensuring all required documentation are completed on time and uploaded to the required directories.

Must adhere to development timelines.

Maintaining and contributing to system standards.

Ensuring Timesheet is submitted by close of business on Fridays.

Together with the Team Leader/PM, ensure all CR’s are delivered timeously.

In addition to the above assist the Support Team as follows:

Monitor and ensure that all support calls are attended to and that all tickets are resolved within the SLA.

P1 & P2 issues need to be attended to if and when required (including after hours)

Insure frequent updates are captured on the ticket for visibility to all parties

Minimum Requirements

IT Degree3 years relevent experience

Desired Skills:

SQL

Java

Groovy

Golang

GIT

