Project Manager at Adapt IT – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction

As a Project Manager you are responsible to deliver projects, with business value, within the agreed

milestone deadlines and budget. As a software development project manager, you are responsible for the

management of all development projects, with specific emphasis on the planning and scheduling of

resources, developing project plans, monitoring and reporting the project status, and identifying and

mitigating project risks. Applying the appropriate PM methodology, tools, techniques and knowledge to

meet the expectations of all internal and external stakeholders whilst ensuring that time, scope, cost and

quality plans are monitored, controlled and achieved.

Description

The Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing all professional service development within the DevOps team, ensuring projects are completed on time and within their specified budgets. Some of the PM’s duties include preparing the quarterly PS revenue forecasts and monthly WIP scheduling. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE ROLEActivity and Resource Planning

Manages and plans all resources (human resources, financial resources, etc) in line with project capacity requirements and milestones.

Creating long- and short-term plans, including setting targets for milestones, adhering to deadlines and allocating resources.

Delegate tasks on projects to engineers best positioned to complete the task.

Assisting in the definition of project scope and goals.

Making effective decisions when presented with multiple options for how to progress with the project.

Adjusting schedules and targets on the project as needed.

Coordinating the development of user manuals, release notes and other documents as needed to enable successful deployment of projects to clients.

Meeting with team members to identify and resolve issues.

Facilitating change requests to ensure that all parties are informed of the impact on the planning schedule.

Project Management

Responsible for the project charter, plan, costing, budget and all project deliverables andmilestones, including reporting there on e.g. project status and profitability reports.

Responsible for all project administration, including but not limited to communications,meetings, minutes, signoffs and invoicing in line with project milestones.

Ensure project compliance documents are approved and all other project related documents are compiled, stored, and maintained throughout the project life cycle.

Provide information on project pricing, deliverables and activities based on the accepted project

proposal to the relevant business units (internal) and client (external) deadlines to ensure maximum productivity and service delivery is achieved.

proposal to the relevant business units (internal) and client (external) deadlines to ensure maximum productivity and service delivery is achieved. Ensure project deliverables adhere to quality standards.

Manage Relationships

Serve as a point of contact for the team to ensure team actions are aligned.

Manages relationships amongst team members.

Communicate with Management, Product Owners and Business Development to keep projects

aligned with the commitments made to stakeholders.

aligned with the commitments made to stakeholders. Identifying and developing new opportunities with clients.

Obtaining customer acceptance of project deliverables.

Analysing and Managing Project Risk

Mitigation and management of project risks and issues, putting contingency plans in place and

escalating where required.

escalating where required. Comply with all administrative, SLA and ISO requirements as published and as revised from time

to time.

to time. Performing quality control throughout the software development life cycle to ensure quality

standards are maintained as expected on projects.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

An appropriate Degree or project management qualification

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT related projects.

Proficient in MS Excel, MS Word, PowerPoint, Visio and MS Projects.

Knowledge of the ITS Integrator system will be an advantage.

Broad project management methodology knowledge in both theoretical and practical aspects.

KEY COMPETENCIES

a) Relationship Management

• Ability to establish and maintain positive working relationships with key stakeholders and

commercial enterprises to facilitate the accomplishment of the organisational goals.

• Ability to influence or persuade others to gain acceptance or agreement of ideas and approaches.

• Ability to maintain positive working relationships with all role players of the organisation to allow

for a culture of continuous improvement.

b) Problem Solving and Analysis Ability to understand issues and make systematic and rational judgments based on the relevant

information.

• Ability to take strategic decisions to mitigate medium/long term risks.

c) Strategy Management

• Ability to take a broad-based view of issues and events and understand their longer-term impact

or wider implications.

• Ability to translate strategies into strategic and operational activities.

• Coordinate cross-functional teams on critical strategic initiatives, including defining the project

scope, performing financial analysis, synthesizing recommendations, presenting results to

leadership, and driving adoption and implementation.

• Manage multiple projects and associated risk.

• Ability to manage stakeholder expectations.

d) Communication Skills Sound interpersonal skills, creativity, and ability to interact with other people.

• Sound communication skills.

• Have a high standard of written English skills.

• Ability to communicate with high-profile clients.

• Excellent verbal ability, communication, negotiation and presentation skills.

• Ability to create, compose and edit written materials.

e) Self-Management

• Integrity.

• Self-confidence.

• Assertiveness.

• Self-starter and quick learner.

• Problem-solving and solutions orientation.

• Must be organised.

• Strong achievement orientation, determination and tenacity

• Presentability.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

IT

ITS

Learn more/Apply for this position