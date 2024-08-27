Sage Intacct expands African footprint

Sage has launched Sage Intacct in Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini.

Sage Intacct helps to empower financial teams from repetitive tasks, with key features and benefits including:

* Making Informed Decisions: Finance teams will gain clear insights into their financial data, empowering smarter decision-making based on real-time information.

* Simplifying Financial Operations: Finance teams will no longer need to manage tedious spreadsheet tasks and manual data entry, helping save time and reducing errors.

* Increasing Efficiency: Organisations can automate accounts payable and receivable tasks, freeing up valuable time for your team to focus on strategic priorities.

* Growing with Confidence: the scalable platform grows with businesses, allowing them to add functionality as needed without disruptions.

* Enhancing Accuracy: Finance teams can easily harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate processes and improve data accuracy.

* Seamlessly Integrating: Finance teams can easily integrate Sage Intacct with other applications using its open architecture and library of APIs.

“Digitisation is propelling economies forward. The expansion of Sage Intacct into these countries is immensely significant for businesses in the regions. Companies using cloud solutions experience 25% more automation than their counterparts, while finance teams with minimal automation spend only 18% of their time on value-added tasks,” says Pieter Bensch, executive vice-president and MD for Sage Africa & Middle East.

“Our commitment is to empower businesses in the regions with cutting-edge cloud financial management solutions that will experience unprecedented levels of automation and efficiency. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive digital transformation and economic growth throughout the continent.”

Following successful launches in Namibia, Botswana, and Mauritius in 2022, Sage Intacct will be brought to Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini customers through certified business partners (BPs) offering deep expertise in specific vertical markets.