Senior SQL Developer- Fully Remote (CH1031b)

Our client, offering loyalty programs to retailers, is looking for a Senior SQL Developer to join their team. The purpose of the role is to assist with a re-write of their system, migrating data from Oracle to Microsoft SQL. The candidate will work closely with the rest of the development team.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience working with SQL Server, be able to write complex SQL queries, and have a strong understanding of database design principles. Experience with MS Azure SQL Database or any other cloud database will be very beneficial.,

In this role, you will work closely with other members of the team to design, develop and maintain our database infrastructure.

We are looking for someone that can join the team as soon as possible and the job will be remote working.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain database infrastructure, including tables, indexes, views, and stored procedures.

Write complex SQL queries and optimise database performance.

Develop and maintain ETL processes

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to data and databases.

Collaborate with other team members to develop and maintain data integration solutions.

Develop and maintain technical documentation related to database design and implementation.

Participate in code reviews.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems, or related field.

5+ years of experience working with SQL Server development

Strong understanding of database infrastructure and design principles.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with stored procedures.

Experience with ETL (Extract, Transform, and Load) tools and techniques.

Experience with MS Azure SQL Database or any other Cloud Database will be beneficial

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively as part of a team.

Working Conditions

The candidate will have the flexibility to work from home or choose to be based in an open-plan office.

Proficiency in both English and Afrikaans is essential for active participation in team sessions.

This position will begin with an initial 3–6-month contract, during which the candidate will be assessed based on specific criteria. Upon successful completion, there will be an opportunity for consideration of a permanent role.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Data Migration

Data Storage

Database

Database Design

Developing Complex SQL Queries and Reports

Development

Extract Transform Load (ETL)

Learn more/Apply for this position