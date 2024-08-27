Software Engineer

Innovative Southern Suburbs based tech company need a Software Engineer to join their growing technical team.

This dynamic and innovative company operating in the Fintech space seek a suitably qualified Software Engineer to support and enhance a range of APIs, liaising with clients to meet all technical and user requirements.

Responsible for the full Software Engineering life cycle, utilising modern IT methods and tools, you will be an integral part of a highly qualified team, delivering robust solutions.

To be considered, you will need a relevant Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent qualification with three to five years experience as a Software Engineer utilising AWS SAM/Lambda, PHP, C# and SQL.

You will receive a competitive salary package, as well as the opportunity to join a cohesive team, collaborative organisational culture and a business which embraces innovation. There is a hybrid working model after adequate integration into the organisation.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

AWS

PHP

C#

SQL

