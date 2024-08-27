System Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract)

Systems Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng
Are you passionate about taking your career to the Financial Services space? Then, do I have the opportunity for you! As a Systems Administrator you guarantee that production and service delivery align with the objectives outlined in Service Level Agreements (SLAs), you will oversee the maintenance and support of the Experience Design Tool (Cemantica) and the Experience Measurement and Orchestration Tool (Qualtrics). This involves ensuring their availability, scalability, and sustainability, all while aligning with the company’s overarching business strategy.
Key Responsibilities
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role
- Understand and embrace the company vision and values
- Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth
- Understand and embrace the company vision and values, leading by example
- Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team
- Build internal relationships by engaging with team members and provide timeous and effective feedback on any operational issues
- Ensure client needs are addressed
- Assist clients by providing consistent second level support and troubleshooting
- Ensure smooth work flow
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the company
- Identify remedial and/or enhancement actions by providing and analysing MIS information
- Monitor the trends of system activity and work with colleagues to agree policies and procedures, for future system enhancements
- Ensure compliance to standards
- Guide and perform daily operational work requirements within existing policies, processes and procedures
- Ensure the stability of Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) technologies within existing processes, procedures and policies
- Ensure problems are solved effectively
- Ensure User accounts are configured and managed, inline to Active Directory configuration guidelines in a timely manner
- Ensure recurring incidents are managed appropriately to resolution. Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are documented and carried out in a timely manner
- Propose and implement consequent improvements by monitoring and reviewing performance, throughput, availability, and exceptional incidents
- Research and understand product roadmaps
- Provide input to enhancement by participating in the planning and implementation of upgrades and fixes
- Ensure work is completed to plan
- Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are carried out timeously, so that all systems functionality and data is accurate
Non-Negotiables:
- Administrative procedures and systems Administrative procedures and systems
- Data analysis
- Microsoft Office
- Business writing skills
- Information Technology concepts
- Role relevant related technologies of Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)
- Multiple operating system
Minimum Requirements:
- 3-5 years IT industry with 2-3 of these years in Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- IT Diploma or Degree
- Certification or Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) or relevant/similar technology
Job Type:
- Contract
Workplace Type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Experience Level:
- Mid-Senior level
Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Cemantica
- Qualtrics
- experience design
- experience measurement and orchestration