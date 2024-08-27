System Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng (Contract) – Gauteng Braamfontein

Systems Administrator – Johannesburg, Gauteng

Are you passionate about taking your career to the Financial Services space? Then, do I have the opportunity for you! As a Systems Administrator you guarantee that production and service delivery align with the objectives outlined in Service Level Agreements (SLAs), you will oversee the maintenance and support of the Experience Design Tool (Cemantica) and the Experience Measurement and Orchestration Tool (Qualtrics). This involves ensuring their availability, scalability, and sustainability, all while aligning with the company’s overarching business strategy.

Key Responsibilities

Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role

Understand and embrace the company vision and values

Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth

Understand and embrace the company vision and values, leading by example

Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team

Build internal relationships by engaging with team members and provide timeous and effective feedback on any operational issues

Ensure client needs are addressed

Assist clients by providing consistent second level support and troubleshooting

Ensure smooth work flow

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the company

Identify remedial and/or enhancement actions by providing and analysing MIS information

Monitor the trends of system activity and work with colleagues to agree policies and procedures, for future system enhancements

Ensure compliance to standards

Guide and perform daily operational work requirements within existing policies, processes and procedures

Ensure the stability of Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) technologies within existing processes, procedures and policies

Ensure problems are solved effectively

Ensure User accounts are configured and managed, inline to Active Directory configuration guidelines in a timely manner

Ensure recurring incidents are managed appropriately to resolution. Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are documented and carried out in a timely manner

Propose and implement consequent improvements by monitoring and reviewing performance, throughput, availability, and exceptional incidents

Research and understand product roadmaps

Provide input to enhancement by participating in the planning and implementation of upgrades and fixes

Ensure work is completed to plan

Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are carried out timeously, so that all systems functionality and data is accurate

Non-Negotiables:

Administrative procedures and systems Administrative procedures and systems

Data analysis

Microsoft Office

Business writing skills

Information Technology concepts

Role relevant related technologies of Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)

Multiple operating system

Minimum Requirements:

3-5 years IT industry with 2-3 of these years in Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

IT Diploma or Degree

Certification or Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) or relevant/similar technology

Job Type:

Contract

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

Mid-Senior level

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Cemantica

Qualtrics

experience design

experience measurement and orchestration

