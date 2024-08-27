Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a CX Systems Administrator to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- To ensure that the production/ service delivery meets set objectives as per the Service Level Agreements (SLA’s), maintain and support the Experience Design Tool (Cemantica) and the Experience Measurement and Orchestration Tool (Qualtrics) in order to ensure availability, scalability and sustainability, in line with company business strategy.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role
- Understand and embrace the company vision and values
- Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals
- Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth
- Understand and embrace the company vision and values, leading by example
- Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team
- Build internal relationships by engaging with team members and provide timeous and effective feedback on any operational issues
- Ensure client needs are addressed
- Assist clients by providing consistent second level support and troubleshooting
- Ensure smooth work flow
- Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the company
- Identify remedial and/or enhancement actions by providing and analysing MIS information
- Monitor the trends of system activity and work with colleagues to agree policies and procedures, for future system enhancements
- Ensure compliance to standards
- Guide and perform daily operational work requirements within existing policies, processes and procedures
- Ensure the stability of Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) technologies within existing processes, procedures and policies
- Ensure problems are solved effectively
- Ensure User accounts are configured and managed, inline to Active Directory configuration guidelines in a timely manner
- Ensure recurring incidents are managed appropriately to resolution. Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are documented and carried out in a timely manner
- Propose and implement consequent improvements by monitoring and reviewing performance, throughput, availability, and exceptional incidents
- Research and understand product roadmaps
- Provide input to enhancement by participating in the planning and implementation of upgrades and fixes
- Ensure work is completed to plan
- Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are carried out timeously, so that all systems functionality and data is accurate
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT Degree or other related fields
- Certification or Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) or relevant/similar technology
- 3 – 5 years IT industry with 2-3 of these years in Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Administrative procedures and systems Administrative procedures and systems
- Data analysis
- Microsoft Office
- Business writing skills
- Information Technology concepts
- Role relevant related technologies of Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)
- Multiple operating system
- Computer Literacy
- Performance monitoring and tuning
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that this is a Hybrid role.
Desired Skills:
- Cemantica
- Qualtrics
- Experience Design
- Experience Measurement