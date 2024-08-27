Systems Administrator

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a CX Systems Administrator to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

To ensure that the production/ service delivery meets set objectives as per the Service Level Agreements (SLA’s), maintain and support the Experience Design Tool (Cemantica) and the Experience Measurement and Orchestration Tool (Qualtrics) in order to ensure availability, scalability and sustainability, in line with company business strategy.

Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on role

Understand and embrace the company vision and values

Ensure that own contribution and participation contributes to the achievement of team goals

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth

Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and sharing knowledge with team

Build internal relationships by engaging with team members and provide timeous and effective feedback on any operational issues

Ensure client needs are addressed

Assist clients by providing consistent second level support and troubleshooting

Ensure smooth work flow

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the company

Identify remedial and/or enhancement actions by providing and analysing MIS information

Monitor the trends of system activity and work with colleagues to agree policies and procedures, for future system enhancements

Ensure compliance to standards

Guide and perform daily operational work requirements within existing policies, processes and procedures

Ensure the stability of Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) technologies within existing processes, procedures and policies

Ensure problems are solved effectively

Ensure User accounts are configured and managed, inline to Active Directory configuration guidelines in a timely manner

Ensure recurring incidents are managed appropriately to resolution. Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are documented and carried out in a timely manner

Propose and implement consequent improvements by monitoring and reviewing performance, throughput, availability, and exceptional incidents

Research and understand product roadmaps

Provide input to enhancement by participating in the planning and implementation of upgrades and fixes

Ensure work is completed to plan

Ensure that all standards are observed and procedures are carried out timeously, so that all systems functionality and data is accurate

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree or other related fields

Certification or Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics) or relevant/similar technology

3 – 5 years IT industry with 2-3 of these years in Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Administrative procedures and systems Administrative procedures and systems

Data analysis

Microsoft Office

Business writing skills

Information Technology concepts

Role relevant related technologies of Experience applicable to Experience Design (Cemantica) and Experience Measurement and Orchestration (Qualtrics)

Multiple operating system

Computer Literacy

Performance monitoring and tuning

Please note that this is a Hybrid role.

