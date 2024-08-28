ACSA terminates biometric ID contract with French firm

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has terminated the contract for an Automated Border Control (ABC), e-Gates and single token project awarded to French technology company, IDEMIA.

In a statement, ACSA says the contract termination is in line with the conditions of the Service Level Agreement (SLA) which allows for a 60-day notice period and which will allow IDEMIA to conclude the work currently underway.

ACSA further states that the biometric and digital identity technology project remains key to its short-to-medium-term strategy to ensure a seamless and efficient customer experience connecting passengers to their next destinations, opportunities, and goals.

As such, the company says, it intends to pursue the project in the near future.

In conclusion, ACSA says it remains committed to the best interests of good corporate governance, transparency, and fairness as it continues with an independent investigation.