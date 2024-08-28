Application Support Analyst (12-Month Contract) (CPT) (EE) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Investment Firm seeks a highly skilled Application Support Analyst to fill a 12-Month Fixed-Term Contract where your will provide optimal & seamless 1st and 2nd Line Support, ensuring operational stability and increasing efficiency to Business Users, IT Domains and Developers. You will be expected to analyse/implement fixes and enhancements, Release Management of scripts and code ensuring changes are tested and approved while driving the automation of IT processes. Candidates must hold a Degree/Tech course in IT/Commerce, Sciences or Engineering with 3+ years’ work experience in a similar role. You must also have experience with DR Checks, Batch Management, Auditing Reports, Scripting (SQL, C#, JavaScript, Bash or PowerShell) and have solid Infrastructure/Server Management knowledge. Please note that preference will be given to Employment Equity candidates.

DUTIES:

Incident and Problem Management: Troubleshoot/Investigate and fix issues raised by the business and the rest of IT. These events could be related to Production or Development Environments and encompass in-house, and vendor developed applications (applications include the following technologies C#, JavaScript, MSSQL, Crystal, SSRS).

Request Management: The fulfilment of requests raised by business and the rest of IT.

Drive automation of IT processes.

Maintenance of the production and development environments.

Work on multiple projects.

Support domains with the technical setup and configuration of new system implementations.

Implement access requests while ensuring due process is followed especially with regards to auditing requirements.

Release Management: Release scripts and code ensuring changes are tested and approved.

Application and Database Performance Monitoring, Investigation and Tuning.

Liaise with 3rd Line Development teams to resolve incidents, when required.

Business Continuity Planning and Testing.

Regular updating of documentation.

Work closely with the rest of IT to continuously drive stability, architecture, process and performance improvements.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Tech course in IT, Commerce, Sciences or Engineering Faculty.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years experience in a similar role.

Comprehensive working knowledge of Microsoft Windows, Active Directory and MS Office.

Understanding of Database Server Administration and SQL Scripting.

Understanding of Networking and IT Security.

Ability to analyse and investigate error messages.

Be prepared to work shifts on a rotational basis.

Be prepared to work after hours on a rotational basis (including weekends).

Advantageous –

Working knowledge of Azure and AWS.

Understanding of AWS infrastructure.

Exposure to the Asset Management business.

A working knowledge of scripting languages.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able and willing to self-upskill.

Can work independently as well as part of a team.

Strong logical thinking and deductive reasoning.

Excellent communication and overall people skills.

Enthusiastic and fast learner.

Passion for IT and technology in general.

Excellent time management skills.

Exceptional attention to detail.

Ability to function well under pressure in a fast-moving environment.

Results orientated.

Ability to accept responsibility for all tasks.

Show initiative for own growth and development.

Detail oriented.

COMMENTS:

