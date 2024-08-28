Automation Engineer at Adcorp

A food and beverage brand is seeking to fill the role of an Automation engineer with 5+ years of experience in the Harrismith area. Duties will include:

Management responsibilities

Functional responsibiliies

Maintenance & improvement of Automation & MES assets

Adopt the maintenance excellence vision by striving for the M&I “Proactive Domain”

Develop & implement maintenance & inspection plans to ensure reliability, sustainability & security of the Automation & MES infrastructure

Closing date: 06 September 2024

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Engineering

Automation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position