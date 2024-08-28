Automation Engineer at Adcorp

A food and beverage brand is seeking to fill the role of an Automation engineer with 5+ years of experience in the Harrismith area. Duties will include:
Management responsibilities
Functional responsibiliies
Maintenance & improvement of Automation & MES assets
Adopt the maintenance excellence vision by striving for the M&I “Proactive Domain”
Develop & implement maintenance & inspection plans to ensure reliability, sustainability & security of the Automation & MES infrastructure
Closing date: 06 September 2024
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- Engineering
- Automation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree