Automation Engineer at Adcorp

Aug 28, 2024

A food and beverage brand is seeking to fill the role of an Automation engineer with 5+ years of experience in the Harrismith area. Duties will include:

Management responsibilities
Functional responsibiliies
Maintenance & improvement of Automation & MES assets
Adopt the maintenance excellence vision by striving for the M&I “Proactive Domain”
Develop & implement maintenance & inspection plans to ensure reliability, sustainability & security of the Automation & MES infrastructure

Closing date: 06 September 2024

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • Engineering
  • Automation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position