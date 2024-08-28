Cloud Database Engineer (Advanced) 2510 – Gauteng Pretoria

Cloud Database Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
- Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases
- Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)
- Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban)
- Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- At least 3 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development
Desired Skills:
- Database Engineer
- Cloud
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
- Migration Cloud