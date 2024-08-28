Cloud Database Engineer (Advanced) 2510 – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 28, 2024

Cloud Database Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
  • Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.
  • Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases
  • Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred)
  • Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Sound experience with agile methods (Scrum, Kanban)
  • Proficiency in additional European languages is a plus

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • At least 3 years of practical experience in Oracle database administration or development

Desired Skills:

  • Database Engineer
  • Cloud
  • Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
  • Migration Cloud

Learn more/Apply for this position