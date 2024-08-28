Don’t fall for fake fundraisers for Telegram founder

Cyber scammers are renowned for closely monitoring current events, social changes, and the latest news to exploit and lure victims – and the news surrounding the arrest of Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, is proving to be no exception.

Kaspersky experts have uncovered fraudsters taking advantage of the news surrounding Durov, seizing the opportunity to quickly launch a spam campaign and distributing emails that falsely claim to be fundraising for Durov’s legal defence and a global awareness campaign.

In these scams, fraudsters impersonate human rights organisations, claiming they are committed to securing Pavel Durov’s freedom and protecting global human rights. They urge recipients to contribute to the cause by donating to one of several specified cryptocurrency wallets including BTC, ETH, and TRX. However, victims end up losing their money to the scammers – and Pavel Durov’s team has not announced any official fundraising efforts.

To bypass spam filters, scammers vary their wording, avoid repetition, and use synonyms like “help” and “support” or “donate” and “raise”. Additionally, the name of the supposed funding organisation changes with each email – some claim to represent the Human Rights Defenders Network (HRDN) while others impersonate the Digital Rights Advocacy Network (DRAN).

“It’s crucial to think critically and double-check before sending money to any donation projects,” advises Andrey Kovtun, email security expert at Kaspersky. “Always rely on official communications and verified news sources. Never trust emails written in primitive language and format – especially when the official team has not announced any fundraising efforts. Your vigilance can protect you from falling victim to scams.”

To help users stay safe from online scams, Kaspersky experts also recommend following these tips:

* Verify the source: Before donating or sharing personal information, ensure the request is from an official and trusted source. Check the organisation’s official website or contact them directly to confirm.

* Watch for red flags: Be wary of emails or messages that use poor grammar, unusual formatting, or urgent language. Scammers often use these tactics to create a sense of urgency to try and bypass your critical thinking.

* Double-check URLs and email addresses: Scammers often create fake websites or email addresses that look similar to legitimate ones. Carefully inspect URLs and email domains for any subtle differences.

* Be cautious with cryptocurrency donations: Cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible, making them a popular choice for scammers. Avoid donating through crypto unless you are certain of the recipient’s legitimacy.

* Use security software: Make sure you have up-to-date security software installed on your devices.

* Rely on official announcements: Trust only official communications from the person or organisation in question. If you haven’t seen a public announcement about a fundraiser or campaign, it’s likely a scam.

* Check the sender’s email address: Always check the sender’s email address. In legitimate communications from large organisations, emails will typically come from a verified, official domain rather than a free email service. In this case, the scam emails were sent from various free mail addresses – a clear sign that they are not from a reputable organisation.