E-Commerce | PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, facilitating investor access to Southern Africa’s top functional and convenience food producers, seeks an E-Commerce – PHP Developer to join their Cape Town based team. This role involves creating and maintaining e-commerce platforms for the company group. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, or relevant work experience. Proficiency in front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks such as C# and [URL Removed] is required.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain ecommerce websites using programming languages such as PHP, JavaScript, and HTML/CSS.

Create and manage databases to store customer and product information.

Implement and maintain secure payment gateways and order processing systems.

Develop or enhance the programme code according to agreed design objectives.

Conducts integrated testing and debugs to ensure that design objectives are met.

Maintain existing programming code on the system to ensure continuity, sustainability and accuracy of information – for both front end and back-end systems.

Maintain programme libraries and technical documentation.

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases.

Assist the Helpdesk in providing support to users and internal customers.

Extract information from 3rd party suppliers to ensure a complete transfer of knowledge and information.

Monitor website performance and identify areas for improvement, such as page load speed and checkout flow.

Conduct A/B testing and other user research to optimize website usability and customer experience.

Collaborate with designers and UX specialists to implement new designs and improve website aesthetics.

Execute and document change management procedures.

Work with third-party vendors and service providers to integrate their tools and applications into the website.

Develop tools for monthly reports, dashboards and other ad hoc requirements.

Support users with queries and problems.

Provide users with training on tools to enable them to interpret data.

Monitor analytics and metrics results.

Implement new data analysis methodologies.

Perform reporting tool development by consulting with internal stakeholders and suppliers .

Stay up to date with the latest ecommerce trends and technologies, such as headless commerce and voice commerce, to recommend new features and functionality that will improve the website and business results.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Essential:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Experience

Essential:

Preferably 3 years of experience developing e-commerce sites using Shopify, with a deep understanding of Shopify’s APIs, apps, and webhooks

Strong programming skills in PHP, with experience building backend systems and databases

Desired:

Experience working with front-end technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, and with front-end frameworks such as C# and [URL Removed] with version control tools, such as Git

Familiarity with cloud platforms, such as AWS or Google Cloud, and with containerization technologies, such as Docker and Kubernetes

ATTRIBUTES:

Leading and Deciding

Supporting and Co-operating

Interacting and presenting

Analysing and Interpreting

Creating and conceptualising

Organising and Executing

Adapting and coping

Enterprising and Performing

