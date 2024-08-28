Government commits to SDG alignment

Kathy Gibson reports – Government is taking the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seriously, aligning the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Medium-Term Development Plan to the SDGs.

The soon-to-be-released Medium-Term Development Plan will outline policies and specific actions to be taken over the next five years in order to achieve NDP goals, says Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

“It is sad to realise that we haven’t even been able to move 20% of the way to achieving the SDGs,” she says, referencing the fact that South Africa is just 17% of the way. “So we need to do something to move forward.”

Partnering with the private sector and civil society will be key, Ramokgopa says.

“Business sees the value of partnering on the SDGs to ensure that the societies where they operate are developed.”

Ramokgopa was speaking at the launch of the 2024 Voluntary National Review on the SDGs where the private sector reports on its progress and challenges.

She received the report and committed government to acting upon its recommendations, inviting Dr Achieng Ojwang, executive director of the Global Compact Network South Africa (GCNSA) to present it to cabinet.

With the 2030 Agenda as the shared blueprint for global peace and prosperity, the SDGs spell out how we can address the big global challenges.

“In this, the private sector is not just a participant, but a key driver for positive social and environmental change,” Ramokgopa says.

South Africa as a whole has been successful in addressing some of the SDGs, with strides made in education and health. “We have seen a reduction in the poverty rate,” says Ramokgopa. “School enrolments have increased, and access to healthcare has increased.

“These gains are testament to policy effectiveness.”

On the negative side, the country is still navigating complex social and economic challenges, she adds. “We need to acknowledge them, and commit to address them. And the private sector’s contribution is critical.”

Partnering is a central theme of the government of national unity (GNU) and of the 2030 Agenda. “To achieve our shared objectives we need to do more.”

To this end, transparency and accountability are vital – and the Voluntary National Review is a valuable tool for reflection, learning and commitment, Ramokgopa says.

“We ask that all businesses use the SDGs as a roadmap, because integrating them in the core business is not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing too.”