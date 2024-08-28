Intermediate Full Stack Developer (NestJS, TypeScript, JavaScript, Node.js) (CPT/Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

A growing provider of easy-to-use Software, Integrations & APIs seeks the coding talents of an Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join its team and help design, build & maintain robust solutions. You will work to solve interesting business challenges using the power of business messaging tools. The ideal candidate will need at least 3 years relevant work experience and be proficient with NestJS, TypeScript, JavaScript, Node.js, Firebase, MySQL, Cloud SQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and Git.

Frameworks and Languages – NestJS, TypeScript, JavaScript, Node.js

Database – Firebase, MySQL, Cloud SQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Tools – Git

Advantageous –

UI Frameworks – React, NextJS, MUI, Laravel

Cloud Hosting – GCS Experience, Azure Experience

Languages – C#, SQL, PHP

Other – DevOps skills

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

