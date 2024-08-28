Intermediate to Senior Systems Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Aug 28, 2024

The Intermediate to Senior Systems Developer is responsible for managing back-end services and the interchange of data between the server and the users. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the frontend. This Developer is also responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by co- workers into the application. Therefore, a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well.

Key Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent experience
  • Minimum of 4-7 years working experience
  • C#, asp.net., net core framework
  • Blazor and MudBlazor
  • PHP
  • LINQ and Entity Framework, Code first database design
  • Except for daily writing of code, code reviews, system and business logic assistance, the following tasks are highlighted:
  • Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship
  • Leading and overseeing the software development lifecycle
  • Developing and implementing coding standards and best practices
  • Conducting code reviews and ensuring high-quality code
  • Evaluating emerging technologies and recommending their integration

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • PHP

Learn more/Apply for this position