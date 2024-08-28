The Intermediate to Senior Systems Developer is responsible for managing back-end services and the interchange of data between the server and the users. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the frontend. This Developer is also responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by co- workers into the application. Therefore, a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well.
Key Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent experience
- Minimum of 4-7 years working experience
- C#, asp.net., net core framework
- Blazor and MudBlazor
- PHP
- LINQ and Entity Framework, Code first database design
- Except for daily writing of code, code reviews, system and business logic assistance, the following tasks are highlighted:
- Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship
- Leading and overseeing the software development lifecycle
- Developing and implementing coding standards and best practices
- Conducting code reviews and ensuring high-quality code
- Evaluating emerging technologies and recommending their integration
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- PHP