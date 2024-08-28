Intermediate to Senior Systems Developer

The Intermediate to Senior Systems Developer is responsible for managing back-end services and the interchange of data between the server and the users. The primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic, definition and maintenance of the central database, and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the frontend. This Developer is also responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by co- workers into the application. Therefore, a basic understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well.

Key Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Diploma in Information Technology or Equivalent experience

Minimum of 4-7 years working experience

C#, asp.net., net core framework

Blazor and MudBlazor

PHP

LINQ and Entity Framework, Code first database design

Except for daily writing of code, code reviews, system and business logic assistance, the following tasks are highlighted:

Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship

Leading and overseeing the software development lifecycle

Developing and implementing coding standards and best practices

Conducting code reviews and ensuring high-quality code

Evaluating emerging technologies and recommending their integration

