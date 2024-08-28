IT Project Manager at M&M Consulting – Gauteng Woodmead

- Clearly define the project goals, objectives, and scope.
- Assign roles and responsibilities to the project team members
- Create a detailed project plan with tasks, timelines, and resource allocation.
- Develop and maintain the project schedule, monitoring progress against the plan
- Manage stakeholder expectations and communicate project status regularly.
- Quickly address any issues or concerns raised by stakeholders
- Define quality standards and processes for the project deliverables.
- Implement quality assurance measures to ensure the project meets requirements.
- Proactively identify and mitigate project risks.
- Quickly address any issues that arise and implement corrective actions.
- Maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholder.
- Ensure the final project deliverables meet or exceed stakeholder expectations.
- Maintain comprehensive project documentation.
- Prepare project reports for management and stakeholders.
- Document lessons learned and best practices for future projects.
- Foster a collaborative and supportive team environment.
- Facilitate effective communication and coordination among team members.
- Provide guidance, mentorship, and motivation to the project team.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- engineering
- ICAgile Certified Professional
- Professional Scrum Master
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree