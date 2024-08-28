IT Project Manager at M&M Consulting

Aug 28, 2024

  • Clearly define the project goals, objectives, and scope.
  • Assign roles and responsibilities to the project team members
  • Create a detailed project plan with tasks, timelines, and resource allocation.
  • Develop and maintain the project schedule, monitoring progress against the plan
  • Manage stakeholder expectations and communicate project status regularly.
  • Quickly address any issues or concerns raised by stakeholders
  • Define quality standards and processes for the project deliverables.
  • Implement quality assurance measures to ensure the project meets requirements.
  • Proactively identify and mitigate project risks.
  • Quickly address any issues that arise and implement corrective actions.
  • Maintain strong relationships with clients and stakeholder.
  • Ensure the final project deliverables meet or exceed stakeholder expectations.
  • Maintain comprehensive project documentation.
  • Prepare project reports for management and stakeholders.
  • Document lessons learned and best practices for future projects.
  • Foster a collaborative and supportive team environment.
  • Facilitate effective communication and coordination among team members.
  • Provide guidance, mentorship, and motivation to the project team.

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • engineering
  • ICAgile Certified Professional
  • Professional Scrum Master

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position