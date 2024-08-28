Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly motivated Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join their client’s team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the development of web applications.

Requirements

2-8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer

C#

Net Core / .Net 7

Blazor or Single page application

RESTfull API

MVC Framework

SQL Server

JavaScript

Entity Framework

Bootstrap

WCF Window Services

AWS Services

Experience with version control systems

Ability to work well in a team environment

Strong problem-solving skills

Good communication skills

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Chandre Cronje at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position