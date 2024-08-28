Hire Resolve’s client is seeking a highly motivated Junior-Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join their client’s team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the development of web applications.
Requirements
- 2-8 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer
- C#
- Net Core / .Net 7
- Blazor or Single page application
- RESTfull API
- MVC Framework
- SQL Server
- JavaScript
- Entity Framework
- Bootstrap
- WCF Window Services
- AWS Services
- Experience with version control systems
- Ability to work well in a team environment
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Good communication skills
Benefits
- Salary: negotiable
