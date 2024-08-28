Network Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Network Infrastructure:
Deep understanding of network components (routers, switches, firewalls, servers) and their functionalities.
Network Security:
Expertise in implementing and managing security measures (firewalls, intrusion detection systems, encryption).
IT Governance:
Understanding of IT policies, standards, and compliance requirements.
Knowledge in Networking & Security
Understand Networking & Security principles. Best business practices etc. to ensure all projects/initiatives are managed efficiently and effectively.
Risk and Contract Management
Actively manage clients and suppliers and ensure that suppliers perform as required under the contract. Identify, quantify, control and respond to risk management in the context of the project life cycle.
Knowledge of Reporting
The ability to accurately collate and display relevant information in a written or graphical format to deliver business reports, plans, proposals and analysis. To manage an organisation or on-going activities within it.
Relevant certification and training
Desired Skills:
- Routers
- Switches
- Information Security
- Servers
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Small but well established IT Consulting company