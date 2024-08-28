My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Manage delivery of several concurrent projects of varying size and complexity, from initiation and scoping to implementation and enablement of benefits realisation
- Engage with business and IT stakeholders including vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered
- Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets and reporting
- Manage project delivery across the full SDLC
- Expedite delivery within the client structures and across various role-players
- Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks
- Strong management around project risks and issues
Experience
- At least five years project management experience in financial services environment, ideally asset or investment management
- Experience in managing business focused projects across the SDLC
- Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
- Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path
- Relevant degree / diploma with Project Management certification preferred
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (MS Project, Word, Excel & PowerPoint)
- Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous
Competencies
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage outsourced resources
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors
- Resilience, collaboration, client focus, flexible approach and ability to deal with ambiguity
- Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy
- Ability to deal effectively and credibly across all levels of the business
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills
- Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills
- Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities
- Excellent interpersonal skill
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
