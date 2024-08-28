Project Manager

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Manage delivery of several concurrent projects of varying size and complexity, from initiation and scoping to implementation and enablement of benefits realisation

Engage with business and IT stakeholders including vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered

Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets and reporting

Manage project delivery across the full SDLC

Expedite delivery within the client structures and across various role-players

Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks

Strong management around project risks and issues

Experience

At least five years project management experience in financial services environment, ideally asset or investment management

Experience in managing business focused projects across the SDLC

Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects

Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path

Relevant degree / diploma with Project Management certification preferred

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (MS Project, Word, Excel & PowerPoint)

Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous

Competencies

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage outsourced resources

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors

Resilience, collaboration, client focus, flexible approach and ability to deal with ambiguity

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy

Ability to deal effectively and credibly across all levels of the business

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities

Excellent interpersonal skill

