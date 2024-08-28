Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 28, 2024

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Manage delivery of several concurrent projects of varying size and complexity, from initiation and scoping to implementation and enablement of benefits realisation
  • Engage with business and IT stakeholders including vendor delivery teams to ensure that all needs are considered
  • Manage all aspects of the projects including governance, scope, delivery, communication, change management, quality assurance, training, budgets and reporting
  • Manage project delivery across the full SDLC
  • Expedite delivery within the client structures and across various role-players
  • Strong management and communication around project risks and the mitigation of those risks
  • Strong management around project risks and issues

Experience

  • At least five years project management experience in financial services environment, ideally asset or investment management
  • Experience in managing business focused projects across the SDLC
  • Solid knowledge of project planning and budgeting on complex projects
  • Ability to develop detailed project plans, based on a work breakdown structure, that provides the ability to manage critical path
  • Relevant degree / diploma with Project Management certification preferred
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office (MS Project, Word, Excel & PowerPoint)
  • Understanding of Agile software delivery processes would be advantageous

Competencies

  • Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English)
  • Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage outsourced resources
  • Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors
  • Resilience, collaboration, client focus, flexible approach and ability to deal with ambiguity
  • Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy
  • Ability to deal effectively and credibly across all levels of the business
  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills
  • Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills
  • Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities
  • Excellent interpersonal skill

