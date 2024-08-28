Python & AWS Software Engineer (2488) KG

Responsibilities:
- Manage complex projects and processes with precision.
- Develop in data-driven languages like Python, Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark, and more.
- Create APIs that drive significant impact across large systems.
- Work with the latest software development tools and techniques to build innovative application solutions.
- Collaborate with business teams on POCs and value calculations from a developer’s perspective.
- Partner with our Munich team for development and operations of applications and features.
- Engage in system testing, implementation, audits, and quality assurance.
- Design systems, evaluate alternatives, and present solutions to stakeholders.
- Prepare technical documentation aligned with ISO standards.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Relevant IT/Engineering Degree.
- 7+ years in Python, with advanced class manipulation, decorators, dependency injection, etc.
- 7+ years in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, DynamoDB, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM, etc.).
- 7+ years in software development.
- AWS Certified Developer Associate/Solutions Architect is a plus.
Essential Skills:
- Expertise in API and ETL development.
- Git development branching strategies and development approaches.
- CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and GitHub Actions.
- Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage.
- Terraform and IAC deployments; PySpark pipeline development.
- Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases.
- Linux scripting and environment usage.
- AWS Development Skills and proficient in programming (Python(preferred) or Java or SQL).
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.
Advantageous Skills:
- Data and API Mining.
- Knowledge on Security best practices.
- Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.
- Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms.
- Understanding of integration between different technologies.
- Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs.
- Architecting solutions to business solutions.
- Experience with ODBC and file syncs.
- Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8.
- GitHub copilot.
- Docker container creation and usage.
- Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies.
- Data Analysis.
- ITSM knowledge.
- User support ticket management.
- MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite.
- Knowledge of Palantir Foundry would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of Frontend BI Tools would be an advantage (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview).
Desired Skills:
- API and ETL Development
- AWS Developement
- Linux Scripting
- Terraform and IAC Deployments
- Python
- PySpark