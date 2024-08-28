Python & AWS Software Engineer (2488) KG

Aug 28, 2024

Responsibilities:

  • Manage complex projects and processes with precision.

  • Develop in data-driven languages like Python, Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark, and more.

  • Create APIs that drive significant impact across large systems.

  • Work with the latest software development tools and techniques to build innovative application solutions.

  • Collaborate with business teams on POCs and value calculations from a developer’s perspective.

  • Partner with our Munich team for development and operations of applications and features.

  • Engage in system testing, implementation, audits, and quality assurance.

  • Design systems, evaluate alternatives, and present solutions to stakeholders.

  • Prepare technical documentation aligned with ISO standards.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications and Experience Required:

  • Relevant IT/Engineering Degree.

  • 7+ years in Python, with advanced class manipulation, decorators, dependency injection, etc.

  • 7+ years in AWS (API Gateway, Lambda, DynamoDB, Fargate, EMR, Glue, Athena, IAM, etc.).

  • 7+ years in software development.

  • AWS Certified Developer Associate/Solutions Architect is a plus.

Essential Skills:

  • Expertise in API and ETL development.

  • Git development branching strategies and development approaches.

  • CI/CD pipeline development using Code Build and GitHub Actions.

  • Test driven development, Unit Testing, Functional Testing, Code Coverage.

  • Terraform and IAC deployments; PySpark pipeline development.

  • Knowledge of multiple database types such as structured and unstructured databases.

  • Linux scripting and environment usage.

  • AWS Development Skills and proficient in programming (Python(preferred) or Java or SQL).

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter.

Advantageous Skills:

  • Data and API Mining.

  • Knowledge on Security best practices.

  • Advanced monitoring of systems, when to create alerts and setting up alerting pipelines.

  • Be comfortable with Data Structures and Algorithms.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies.

  • Able to refine and plan stories and EPICs.

  • Architecting solutions to business solutions.

  • Experience with ODBC and file syncs.

  • Experience with pre-commit hooks and coding standards i.e. clean coding standards and PEP8.

  • GitHub copilot.

  • Docker container creation and usage.

  • Familiar with data streaming services such as Apache Kafka.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Assist with identification and management of risks.

  • Knowledge of Jira, Confluence and Agile methodologies.

  • Data Analysis.

  • ITSM knowledge.

  • User support ticket management.

  • MS Teams and the Microsoft office suite.

  • Knowledge of Palantir Foundry would be an advantage.

  • Knowledge of Frontend BI Tools would be an advantage (PowerBI, Tableau, Qlikview).

Desired Skills:

  • API and ETL Development
  • AWS Developement
  • Linux Scripting
  • Terraform and IAC Deployments
  • Python
  • PySpark

