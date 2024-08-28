Senior .NET Developer – Remote Remote

Our client is seeking a Senior .NET Developer to join tehir dynamic team. This role involves developing and maintaining efficient and scalable applications using a range of technologies including .NET (C#), SQL Server, MVC 4, Entity Framework, Blazor, and Angular.

The successful candidate will work within an Agile team to drive the creation of robust applications that support citizen engagement and service delivery excellence.

Key Responsibilities:

Application Development: Develop and maintain applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular, and MVC 4.

Develop and maintain applications using .NET (C#), SQL Server, Angular, and MVC 4. Data Access: Utilize Entity Framework for effective data access and manipulation.

Utilize Entity Framework for effective data access and manipulation. User Interfaces: Use Angular and Blazor to create responsive and intuitive user interfaces.

Use Angular and Blazor to create responsive and intuitive user interfaces. Agile Collaboration: Participate in Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning and daily stand-ups, contributing to the overall team effort.

Participate in Agile ceremonies such as sprint planning and daily stand-ups, contributing to the overall team effort. Windows Services: Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting to evolving requirements.

Design, create, and manage Windows Services, adapting to evolving requirements. Batch Processing: Apply knowledge of batch processing to handle large datasets and scheduled tasks efficiently.

Apply knowledge of batch processing to handle large datasets and scheduled tasks efficiently. Coding and Debugging: Construct, code, test, and debug applications using modern development tools and cloud services.

Construct, code, test, and debug applications using modern development tools and cloud services. Code Deployment: Promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment with minimal disruptions.

Promote code across different environments, ensuring smooth deployment with minimal disruptions. Production Support: Manage Production Support and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks, maintaining high-quality service.

Manage Production Support and Business-As-Usual (BAU) tasks, maintaining high-quality service. Cloud Optimization: Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability.

Leverage AZURE Cloud experience to optimize application deployment, scalability, and reliability. Team Coordination: Coordinate application plans with the development team and clients.

Coordinate application plans with the development team and clients. Guidance: Provide mentorship and assistance to other developers.

Required Experience:

Years of Experience: 5+ years in .NET (C#) Full Stack, Angular, Blazor, and Azure development.

5+ years in .NET (C#) Full Stack, Angular, Blazor, and Azure development. Front-End Development: Strong command of front-end development using Blazor.

Strong command of front-end development using Blazor. Microservices and Azure Functions: Proficient with Microservices and Azure functions.

Proficient with Microservices and Azure functions. Agile Environment: Experience working in an Agile team and contributing effectively.

Experience working in an Agile team and contributing effectively. Problem-Solving: Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to fast-paced development environments.

Exceptional problem-solving skills, adaptable to fast-paced development environments. Batch Processing: Experience with batch processing and handling large datasets.

Experience with batch processing and handling large datasets. Code Promotion: Proven track record of successful code promotion across various environments.

Proven track record of successful code promotion across various environments. Production Support: Experience managing Production Support and BAU tasks.

Experience managing Production Support and BAU tasks. Azure Cloud Services: Familiarity with Azure Cloud services and deployment practices.

Familiarity with Azure Cloud services and deployment practices. Financial Services: Experience in the financial services sector is advantageous.

