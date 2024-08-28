Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Key Responsibilities:
- Implementing ICDs, physically assembling items.
- Preparing & executing Verification Plans, Test instructions, ATPs & QTPs, ATRs & QTRs
- Establishing baselines (DBL, QBL, OsBL)
- Defining, analysing & managing requirements.
- Establishing and maintaining traceability.
- Developing system and sub-system design-to specifications
- Functional & physical architecting, analysis, and synthesis.
- Identifying and creating ICDs
- Executing performance analysis
- Executing FMECA and implementing safety in design
- Generating performance specifications, build-to, and maintain-to specifications.
- Maintaining the PBSs in ALIM
- Root cause analysis and problem solving
- Design modifications to eliminate failure modes
- Compiling Project SEMPs, technical schedules, WBS & SOWs.
- Defining baselines & performing design reviews
- Revising engineering processes
Key Requirements
Qualifications
- Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience
- Eng/B.Sc. (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience
- Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience
- PhD/D.Eng. with 5+ years of relevant experience
Experience:
- Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.
- Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.
- Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.
- Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems
- Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.
- Using advanced interpersonal skills to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.
- Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering
Knowledge:
- Advanced applied Systems Engineering.
- Integration, test, and verification of complex systems.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Engineering Change control.
- Hi-tech product development.
- Model-based Systems Engineering
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Configuration management
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Change control