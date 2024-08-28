Senior Systems Engineer

A well-established business is seeking a Senior System Engineer
Qualification:
- B.Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience
- B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience
- M.Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience
- PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years of relevant experience
Experience:
- Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.
- Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.
- Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.
- Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.
- Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.
- Using advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.
- Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering.
Knowledge:
- Advanced applied Systems Engineering.
- Integration, test and verification of complex systems.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Engineering Change control.
- Hi-tech product development.
- Model-based Systems Engineering
- Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Configuration management
Desired Skills:
- Systems Engineering.
- electronic and mechanical systems.
- Model-based Systems