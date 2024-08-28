Senior Systems Engineer (AutoCAD and/or Rhinoceros) (Netherlands)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN an inspiring project team of a Yacht Building Specialist seeking a Senior Systems Engineer whose quality oriented in your approach and plans and organises the work in such a way that goals are achieved in time. You will work on the translation of the conceptual design into production information (Engineering documents and specifications) for the various technical production disciplines. You will also study and interpret the naval design package and preconditions and prepare the basic and detail multidisciplinary technical drawings and technical specifications for purchasing and subcontracting. You will require at least 3-5 years’ experience within the maritime and/or yacht building industry, possess a higher vocational education or secondary vocational education with suitable work experience (MBO+) related in the due discipline and be proficient with AutoCAD and/or Rhinoceros.

DUTIES:

Dedicated to and has expertise in a single technical discipline. We distinguish the disciplines Outfit and Systems. In assigning Engineers to a discipline, the main expertise of the employee is taken into consideration.

Work on the translation of the conceptual design into production information (Engineering documents and specifications) for the various technical production disciplines. As key Engineering objectives Basic Engineering, Detail Engineering and Production Support are distinguished.

Be assigned to a project and work on all the necessary information for the specification of the yacht and applicable norms, standards, laws and regulations.

Study and interpret the naval design package and preconditions and prepare the basic and detail multidisciplinary technical drawings and technical specifications for purchasing and subcontracting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Higher Vocational Education or Secondary Vocational Education with relevant work experience (MBO+) related in the due discipline.

Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience preferably in maritime industry and/or yacht building industry.

Knowledge of MS office applications, AutoCAD and/or Rhinoceros

You recognise yourself in the following competences: Quality orientation, planning and organising and communication.

A good command of written and spoken English.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proud and a passionate team player that is eager to learn.

Proactive and problem-solving in your approach.

COMMENTS:

