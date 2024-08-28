System Engineer

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a System Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Tech (Eng) with 6+ years relevant experience

B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 4+ years relevant experience

M.Eng/M.Sc (Eng) with 3+ years relevant experience

PhD/D.Eng with 1+ years relevant experience

Experience:

A background in development of systems in radio astronomy, radar, satellite or avionics systems is preferred.

Integration, test and verification of complicated systems which includes RF, digital and mechanical elements.

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.

Model-based Systems Engineering and the use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering change control

Knowledge:

Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289,

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

