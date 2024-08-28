Systems Administrator
We are looking for an IT Systems Administrator to maintain computer hardware and software systems that make up the company computer network, including the maintenance and monitoring of the infrastructure and related network equipment and systems.
The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized distributors and of the top international Broadband, Wireless, Networking and VoIP brands and is continually expanding on product offerings with a strong reputation and proven track record in the ICT industry and trusted by leading ISPs and network operators across Southern Africa.
The Position: We’re looking for a Systems Administrator to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Must be proficient with English and Afrikaans
- Completed Matric – a must have
- Completed Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or related – a must have
- Completed A+ / N+ Certifications – essential
- Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license
- South African with a valid South African ID
- 2+ years experience in IT administration
- Experience in supporting, traininging and customer interaction skills
- Strong competence in IP networking and technologies
- Experience with Microsoft suite of products
- 2+ years experience with Active Directory
- Experience with VM’s
- PABX experience – beneficial
- Wi-Fi experience – beneficial
- MTCNA – beneficial
- CCNA – beneficial
- Must be able to manage time, projects and information
- Strong communication required (verbal and written)
- Natural problem solving abilities
- Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated
- Willing to work overtime as needed
- Travel may be required for this position
- Clear Criminal Record – essential
- Clear ITC – essential
Responsibilities:
Internal Network Administration and IT Support
- Internal VoIP administration. Take ownership of company IP Voice systems for all branches
- Network Monitoring
- Set up access permissions and issue IDs, configure firewalls and reset passwords.
- Participate in troubleshooting network outages or performance issues
- Schedule the installation of firmware patches and updates to all network devices and software
- Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Installation and maintenance
- Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 Installation and maintenance
- Provide end-user support, resolving technical issues and provide technical assistance for all Operating Systems
- Set up new hires with equipment and appropriate access to the company’s system
- Maintenance of business software applications
Customer Support
- Ensuring internal IT services are delivered effectively and efficiently. Planning, organising, implementing, directing, controlling and monitoring of IT operations
- Identify opportunities and provide recommendations to improve service levels and service availability
- Ensure the ongoing improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of company IT department
- Manage development and implementation of new IT related business processes.
- Management of desktop/laptop and printer support
- Application of change control and implementation to minimize operational downtime
Vendor Management
- Hosted server vendor management
- Maintaining and managing vendor relationships and procurement activities for Internal IT related projects
Network Infrastructure
- Administration and support of the Local and Wide Area Networks and managing changes to the existing infrastructure
- Management of physical and logical network and data security as well as antivirus protection measures
- IT security, from perimeter to desktop level
- Access control system and security cameras administration and maintenance
Server Management
- Email and web content management including managing risks related to IT, for example Internet filtering
- Back office and server management
- Responsible for backup and restore of all data hosted on servers
- Responsible for restore testing of backups
General IT Administration
- Maintain documentation of IT management procedures (e.g., backup procedures) and ensuring compliance with these procedures
- Management of IT assets – including creation and maintenance of an IT asset register
- Ensure compliance of software licensing agreements and legal requirements
- Ad-hoc Business Risk reporting
- Create a detailed network diagram/s of the Nology LAN and WAN, including all failover solutions. This diagram should be stored on SharePoint and should be maintained and updated with all changes made to the network
Teamwork
- It is crucial to work closely with all business units within the company to ensure uptime and stability of IT infrastructure
Why Should You Apply?
- Super fast / always on internet connectivity
- Can take any network to the next level and save money
- Great Team
- Great Management
- Be recognized for hard work
Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund