Systems Administrator

Systems Administrator

We are looking for an IT Systems Administrator to maintain computer hardware and software systems that make up the company computer network, including the maintenance and monitoring of the infrastructure and related network equipment and systems.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized distributors and of the top international Broadband, Wireless, Networking and VoIP brands and is continually expanding on product offerings with a strong reputation and proven track record in the ICT industry and trusted by leading ISPs and network operators across Southern Africa.

The Position: We’re looking for a Systems Administrator to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R25 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Must be proficient with English and Afrikaans

Completed Matric – a must have

Completed Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or related – a must have

Completed A+ / N+ Certifications – essential

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

2+ years experience in IT administration

Experience in supporting, traininging and customer interaction skills

Strong competence in IP networking and technologies

Experience with Microsoft suite of products

2+ years experience with Active Directory

Experience with VM’s

PABX experience – beneficial

Wi-Fi experience – beneficial

MTCNA – beneficial

CCNA – beneficial

Must be able to manage time, projects and information

Strong communication required (verbal and written)

Natural problem solving abilities

Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated

Willing to work overtime as needed

Travel may be required for this position

Clear Criminal Record – essential

Clear ITC – essential

Responsibilities:

Internal Network Administration and IT Support

Internal VoIP administration. Take ownership of company IP Voice systems for all branches

Network Monitoring

Set up access permissions and issue IDs, configure firewalls and reset passwords.

Participate in troubleshooting network outages or performance issues

Schedule the installation of firmware patches and updates to all network devices and software

Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Installation and maintenance

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, 11 Installation and maintenance

Provide end-user support, resolving technical issues and provide technical assistance for all Operating Systems

Set up new hires with equipment and appropriate access to the company’s system

Maintenance of business software applications

Customer Support

Ensuring internal IT services are delivered effectively and efficiently. Planning, organising, implementing, directing, controlling and monitoring of IT operations

Identify opportunities and provide recommendations to improve service levels and service availability

Ensure the ongoing improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of company IT department

Manage development and implementation of new IT related business processes.

Management of desktop/laptop and printer support

Application of change control and implementation to minimize operational downtime

Vendor Management

Hosted server vendor management

Maintaining and managing vendor relationships and procurement activities for Internal IT related projects

Network Infrastructure

Administration and support of the Local and Wide Area Networks and managing changes to the existing infrastructure

Management of physical and logical network and data security as well as antivirus protection measures

IT security, from perimeter to desktop level

Access control system and security cameras administration and maintenance

Server Management

Email and web content management including managing risks related to IT, for example Internet filtering

Back office and server management

Responsible for backup and restore of all data hosted on servers

Responsible for restore testing of backups

General IT Administration

Maintain documentation of IT management procedures (e.g., backup procedures) and ensuring compliance with these procedures

Management of IT assets – including creation and maintenance of an IT asset register

Ensure compliance of software licensing agreements and legal requirements

Ad-hoc Business Risk reporting

Create a detailed network diagram/s of the Nology LAN and WAN, including all failover solutions. This diagram should be stored on SharePoint and should be maintained and updated with all changes made to the network

Teamwork

It is crucial to work closely with all business units within the company to ensure uptime and stability of IT infrastructure

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

System administration

Infrastructure Administration

System Monitoring

Windows System Administration

Infrastructure monitoring

Vmware

Systems Maintenance

Voip

Network Monitoring

Firewalls

Troubleshooting

Windows Server

End-User Support

Desktop Support

Network Infrastructure

Server Management

IT Support

LAN

WAN

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position